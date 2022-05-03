Japanese media spotlight PM Kishida’s Vietnam visit



Kyodo News cited PM Kishida as saying after the talks with his host PM Pham Minh Chinh on May 1 that Vietnam is an "important partner" in realising Japan's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



On the bilateral front, the PMs agreed on enhancing cooperation in Vietnam's maritime security and on Japan's Self-Defense Forces helping the Southeast Asian country strengthen cybersecurity skills. They also decided to set up a website for Vietnamese people seeking to train in Japan under the country's technical internship programme and allow them to directly access information on job offers and the sending organisations.



Japan also vowed to provide 19 billion JPY (146 million USD) to Vietnam for improving the latter’s disaster management capabilities by launching observation satellites, according to Kyodo.



The news agency reported that the two PMs affirmed respect for the sovereignty of states.



"We confirmed that countries must abide by the principle of respecting the independence and the sovereignty of states," Kishida said. "In any region, changing the status quo by force is intolerable."



He added the two agreed to strongly oppose attempts to change the status quo in the East Sea.



Kyodo also quoted PM Chinh as speaking at the press conference that they are committed to strengthening ties for maintaining peace and stability in the region.



In a story titled “Japan to Work with Vietnam to Diversify Supply Chains”, Jiji Press reported that PM Kishida on May 1 unveiled the idea that Japan and Vietnam will work closely to strengthen supply chains through diversification.



The novel coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of diversified supply chains, Kishida said in a seminar on the two countries' cooperation at the Vietnamese PM’s Office in Hanoi, noting Japan will provide assistance to supporting industries, which mainly make parts and other intermediate goods, in Vietnam so that Japanese companies doing business in the country can operate without a hitch.



Kishida told his Vietnamese counterpart that Japan will help Vietnam improve its military's cyber capabilities, Jiji Press wrote in another story, adding the two leaders also agreed to continue cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



NHK reported that during the talks in Hanoi, the two PMs agreed to enhance cooperation in investment, trade, energy, and the environment.



Japan will assist Vietnam to further engage in global supply chains and accelerate digital transformation. It will also increase receiving Vietnamese interns and students and help the Vietnamese community in the country.



At the talks, they also discussed regional and international issues of common concern, voicing their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in any region, according NHK./.