Making news
Japanese artist to hold charity concert for children with cancer
Usuda Reiko, the owner of the café, said the concert would feature singing and piano over two hours. The café can host a maximum of 30 people.
Borujeson, an artist of international acclaim, has been performing worldwide since the eighties. She lives in Japan, the US and Sweden, and continues to tour worldwide.
A jazz artist with classical roots, she has rendered a distinctive sound of innovation, contradiction, and academic precision that uniquely harmonises with the touch of her fingers.
She also teaches in China, Latvia and other countries, and the Keiko Foundation assists young musicians in Latvia and Slovenia.
Borujeson said it’s her first time visiting Hoi An, and the concert will help raise money to support children receiving treatment for cancer at the Da Nang Oncology hospital.
All the money donated by attendees in the concert will be sent to the children in the hospital in Da Nang City.
Borujeson also performed at the annual Japanese-Vietnamese Culture Exchange Day in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Vietnam at Da Nang's Dong A University on March 9.
Japanese pianist Keiko Borujeson during a performance. She will play a jazz charity concert at the U Cafe in Hoi An on March 24.
According to Reiko, the charity concert in Hoi An is also a celebration of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic ties.
Reiko, who works as a volunteer of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in Kawasaki City, has, with other members, donated more than 12,000 bicycles to poor students in Da Nang and Quang Nam province since 2003./.