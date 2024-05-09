Japanese Ambassador honoured for contributing to Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 8 awarded the “For the cause of Vietnam’s foreign affairs” insignia to outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in honour of his contributions to Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations.

At their meeting, Son assessed that during the past 4-year term of Ambassador Yamada Takio, bilateral relations have grown well in all fields with outstanding achievements.

The diplomat's efforts and contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, he said.



The minister hoped that in the coming time, Ambassador Yamada Takio, with his experience, understanding, and affection for Vietnam, will continue to contribute to the Vietnam-Japan relations in such fields as economy, investment, human resources training, people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges, and tourism.

For his part, Ambassador Yamada Takio thanked the ministry for supporting and closely coordinating with the Japanese Embassy over the past four years in the context of many new and complicated developments in the world and region, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

He affirmed that in any positions he holds in the coming time, he will continue to promote the bilateral friendship and cooperation./.