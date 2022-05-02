Japan - trustworthy, longtime strategic partner of Vietnam: President

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the statement while receiving Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who was paying an official visit to Vietnam from April 30 to May 1.



The Vietnamese President highly valued the visit, which he said demonstrates Japan’s sentiments, sincerity and respect for Vietnam and the countries’ extensive strategic partnership. He expressed his gratitude to Kishida’s significant contributions to the robust development of Vietnam-Japan relations.



The two leaders rejoiced at the strides of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in recent times, especially the spirit of sharing, partnership, cooperation and surmounting hardships together in the fight against COVID-19.



Japan has always been Vietnam’s leading partner in terms of trade, investment, official development assistance (ODA), tourism and labor affairs.



Based on the achievements in bilateral relations over the time, the Vietnamese President proposed that the two countries increase political trust, maintain regular visits and exchanges at all levels and well organize activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties next year on a par with the significance of their extensive strategic partnership.



He expressed his hope that the sides will bolster effective and practical cooperation in national defense-security; enhance the two economies' connectivity, strengthen supply chains, expand cooperation in investment, trade and digital transformation.



The two countries should also continue with the implementation of new generation ODA and promote cooperation in healthcare, natural disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation and transition to clean energy, thus benefiting people of two countries.



The Vietnamese President took the occasion to invite the Japanese Emperor and Empress as well as members of the Imperial House of Japan to visit Vietnam in the future.



For his part, the Japanese PM reiterated that Japan always attaches importance to relations with Vietnam in its regional policy.



Agreeing to suggestions by President Phuc, Kishida expressed his wish to foster close cooperation with Vietnam and bring the extensive strategic partnership to a new height in a practical and effective way towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. He invited Phuc to visit Japan next year on the occasion.



During the meeting, the leaders consented to closely coordinate at international and regional forums. They exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern such as the East Sea issue, the Ukraine situation, response to non-traditional security challenges and regional connectivity improvement./.