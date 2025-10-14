Japan sends first emergency relief shipment to Vietnam’s flood-affected areas

JICA provides essential supplies to residents in Bac Ninh. (Photo: Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority)

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on October 13 received a shipment of emergency relief goods from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to assist residents in Bac Ninh province affected by recent flooding.

This is the first batch of international relief aid delivered to Vietnamese localities hit by natural disasters triggered by Storms No. 10 and No. 11. The relief package includes 40 water purifiers, 5,100 blankets, 1,000 water containers, and 50 multi-purpose plastic sheets. The goods will be transported to Bac Ninh on the morning of October 14 for immediate distribution to affected communities.

At the handover ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport, Japanese Ambassador to VietnamIto Naoki conveyed his deep condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people for the heavy losses caused by the recent floods, particularly in the northern and north-central regions. He reaffirmed that Japan, through its assistance programmes, will continue to help Vietnam enhance its capacity for disaster prevention and climate change adaptation.

Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, expressed heartfelt appreciation for Japan’s timely and meaningful support, affirming that the agency will ensure the relief goods are promptly delivered to Bac Ninh for distribution to those in need.

Alongside Japan’s assistance, the authority is also preparing to receive additional humanitarian aid from the Governments of Australia and Russia, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), and other international organisations.

These relief packages will include essential supplies such as household goods, kitchen utensils, water filters, hygiene items, building materials, and cash assistance, to be allocated to the northern provinces most affected by the successive storms and floods, including Lang Son, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, and Bac Ninh./.