The event was held in both in-person and online formats by the Vietnam-Japan Institute of Technology (VJIT) and the Business Cooperation Centre under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), in collaboration with Japan’s Pasona group and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.



They recruited labour in various fields, including construction and engineering, control and automation engineering, mechanical engineering, electromechanical engineering, electrical engineering, information technology and communications, economy, manufacturing, and construction.



HUTECH Vice Rector Nguyen Thanh Phuong affirmed that the event enables the Japanese firms to introduce their products, showcase technology, and recruit students from various fields.



It also provides an excellent opportunity for students to get hands-on experience with new technologies, engage with potential employers, and gain insights into the job market in Japan, he added./