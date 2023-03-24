Making news
Japan invites Vietnam to G7 Summit, says deputy spokeswoman
Regarding foreign media’s analysis that Japan’s invitations to Vietnam and Indonesia to the event shows its appreciation for ties with ASEAN and its desire to upgrade the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, Hang affirmed that Vietnam highly values the strong and substantial progress in ASEAN-Japan relations, making positive contributions to the common goal of peace, security, stability and prosperity.
Vietnam welcomes and stays ready to work with ASEAN countries and Japan to promote bilateral relations to a new height, toward celebrating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations in 2023, she noted./.