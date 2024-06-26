Japan helps Vietnam develop environmental management certification system in food industry

Workers process mango for export in B'LaoFood company in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Japan will help Vietnam develop an environmental management certification system to reduce waste food for better environmental management and protection, heard a meeting between Vietnamese and Japanese agencies in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 25.

The project on developing the system will be launched on June 26 in the city.

Ahead of the launch, on June 25, the Can Tho city People’s Committee has a working session on the project implementation with a working group from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Mekong Delta Office, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and Japan’s Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS).

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Director of International Affairs Division under the METI’s Bureau of Economy Chiba Masahiro said that under the project, Japan will share information, solutions and legal framework to reduce waste food.

Chiba said that the main goal of the project is to certify Vietnamese businesses that meet environmental indicators such as preventing food waste and environmental management standards. These businesses will receive priority status to introduce to Japanese businesses when they want to export or import goods to/from Japan and become partners with Japanese businesses.

Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of VCCI’s Mekong Delta Office said that the project will be implemented based on the advantages of the Mekong Delta region, which is the largest agricultural and processing hub in Vietnam. The project will be implemented mostly in Can Tho.

Lam said Vietnamese businesses with certified goods can enter the Japanese market more easily, and through Japanese distribution channels, they can export goods globally.

Through this project, processing enterprises in Can Tho as well as those in provinces in the region can access the best Japanese processing technology, he said./.