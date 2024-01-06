Making news
Japan earthquake: Vietnamese in Japan remain united
On January 4 evening, a group of volunteers gathered at a store in Ishikawa’s Komatsu with canned and bottled water, along with instant noodles and rice, and disposable bowls and chopsticks, among other items.
Nguyen Chi Thanh Duoc, owner of the store, told the Vietnam News Agency that he and others contacted Vietnamese in the earthquake-striken areas to learn about their needs.
Many Vietnamese citizens across Japan have expressed their wish and readiness to support the victims, he said.
It was not easy to approach Vietnamese near the epicentre due to the extreme cold and damaged roads, Duoc said, adding that it took his 10-member support group more than four hours to reach the destination.
Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy there said there had been no casualties among the Vietnamese citizens the devastating earthquake as of 9pm on January 2.
The embassy set up hotlines for citizen protection, while forming a special working group to closely follow the situation, especially the safety of Vietnamese people living, studying and working in localities affected by the natural disaster./.