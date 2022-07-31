IUU fight: Four provinces complete installation of VMS on eligible fishing boats

Four coastal provinces have completed the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) equipment on all fishing boats with a length of 15m and more, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The four localities are Quang Ninh, Thua Thien-Hue, Ninh Binh and Ca Mau.



The percentage of fishing vessels with a length of 15m or more that have installed VMS equipment and have signals on related tracking system reached 93.4% as of June 30.



The installation of VMS equipment on fishing boats is one of the decisive solutions to end illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practice, particularly the illegal fishing in foreign waters.



Towards the goal of having the European Commission's “yellow card” on IUU removed, Deputy Director General of the Directorate of Fisheries Nguyen Quang Hung has urged the administrations of coastal localities to speed up the installation of VMS equipment and effectively use the equipment to closely monitor the operation of their fishing fleets at sea.



He also asked localities to coordinate with each other to monitor and timely handle any law violations of fishing boats./.