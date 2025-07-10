iTech Expo 2025 opens in HCM City with over 120 booths

Visitors to the International Technology Expo 2025 (iTech Expo 2025)in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

The International Technology Expo 2025 (iTech Expo 2025) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9.

Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) and partners, the event runs through July 11 under the theme “New Tech Empower iFuture”, featuring over 120 booths of domestic and international tech firms from Russia, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), the UK, Israel, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Showcased technologies include AI, IoT, Big Data, drones, robotics, Holobox, and sector-specific solutions such as EdTech, AgriTech, FinTech, and cybersecurity. A dedicated zone for startups also forms part of the exhibition.

HCA President Lam Nguyen Hai Long said iTech Expo 2025 marks a new step toward developing a comprehensive tech ecosystem and supports digital transformation in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW. The event also fosters networking and innovation amid global market shifts.

As part of the expo, a special area has been set aside for leaders of 168 wards, communes, and special areas in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities to explore e-administration and digital solutions. Ten selected local tech firms will offer more than 50 solutions focused on public administration, urban infrastructure, environment, education, healthcare, and rural development.

Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang emphasised the long-term goal of building a synchronised digital governance platform, enhancing economic and social development through technology.

iTech Expo 2025 also introduces a new digital platform for trade management to help businesses connect and optimise cooperation opportunities.

The event also sees seminars, bringing together experts from leading global tech companies, including Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Acer, Intel, and Logitech, along with major Vietnamese firms such as Viettel, VNPT, CMC Telecom and DigiEx./.