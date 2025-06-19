iTech Expo 2025 in HCM City to drive innovation, global tech ties

New technologies introduced at iTech Expo 2024 (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The iTech Expo 2025, themed “New Tech Empower iFuture”, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from July 9-11, aiming to foster a vibrant technology ecosystem and accelerate digital transformation across industries, the organisers announced on June 18.

Co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), the Vietbuild International Exhibition Organisation, and the Alta Media, the event seeks to promote innovation, trade, and global cooperation.

HCA Chairman Lam Nguyen Hai Long revealed a dedicated startup space packed with perks to spur innovation and entrepreneurship. The HCA is also pushing hard for extra support from the municipal Department of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Trade and Investment Promotion, including partial subsidies for participating startups.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Le Thanh Minh said participating startups would connect with a network of hi-tech incubators, including those focused on agricultural technology. These linkages will open doors to non-repayable funding for innovative projects in sectors identified by the city, benefiting individuals, groups, and enterprises alike.

HCA Secretary General Vu Anh Tuan said the expo expects to host 150 booths from nearly 10 countries and territories, draw over 5,000 visitors and facilitate around 1,000 business connections. Representatives from major global tech firms have confirmed their attendance to share insights on future technology trends and strategies.

A key highlight will be the technology cluster pavilion, showcasing top enterprises selected for their innovation, market potential, and practical applications. These firms will display flagship products and solutions, supported by government policies to strengthen the tech sector.

A new trade management software platform, which is still being developed, will enable exhibitors to digitally collect and manage customer data, fostering enduring business relationships during and after the event./.