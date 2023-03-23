Italian students love the Vietnamese language

Anna Scuccimarra and Vicenzo Angelicchio are students at the Department of Asian and North African Studies at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice, which has the most complete Vietnamese language program in Italy. Both shared their love for learning the Vietnamese language.

Anna and Vicenzo have been learning Vietnamese for a while.

The university where they study Vietnamese as a second language is well-known in Italy for providing students with knowledge about Vietnamese history, culture, economy, geopolitics, art, and culture.

The most difficult thing for students is that Vietnamese has many tones, according to Le Thi Bich Huong, a teacher of the Vietnamese language at the university. She has employed music and Vietnamese musical instruments to help the students learn the language more easily.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations. In addition to accomplishments in economics and politics, bilateral cooperation in other fields such as culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges have actively contributed to greater mutual understanding.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy will organise more cultural and diplomatic activities to promote people-to-people exchanges and encourage the teaching and study of Vietnamese in the host country./.