Italian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic ties with Europe, human rights achievements
In an article about Vietnam’s trade and investment links with Italy and Europe, the La Città Futura newspaper said Vietnam is effectively implementing the commitments in the free trade agreements with the EU (EVFTA) and the UK (UKVFTA).
So far, key farm produce of Vietnam like peppercorn, cashew nut, vegetables, fruit, tea, and rubber have benefited from preferential tariffs in the EU, which is one of the five largest markets of Vietnam’s fishery products.
La Città Futura noted Vietnam is a leading partner of Italy in Southeast Asia and also a helpful bridge linking the EU, including Italy, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Citing the phone talks on April 22 between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, it emphasised the Italian Government’s pledge to promote the Italian parliament’s ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) amid many enterprises of the country wishing to expand operations in the Southeast Asian nation.
Meanwhile, the Marx21 daily underlined that with the second candidacy for membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Vietnam is showing its right policies on human rights development that centre on people.
It said one of Vietnam’s internationally recognised achievements is poverty reduction and social security safeguarding.
As an HRC member during 2014 - 2016, the country fully and responsibly participated in the council’s activities and agenda. Its Government always affirmed efforts to protect and promote human rights and also contributed many initiatives to help deal with global human rights issues.
That ASEAN countries unanimously selected Vietnam as the Southeast Asian candidate for an HRC seat in the 2023 - 2025 tenure reflected the bloc’s consensus and trust in Vietnam in this regard, according to Marx21./.