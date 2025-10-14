Italian Expo Danang 2025 to feature nearly 50 Italian enterprises

Nearly 50 Italian businesses are set to participate in the Italian Expo Danang 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 50 Italian businesses are set to participate in the Italian Expo Danang 2025, which will take place from November 6 to 8 at APEC Park in the central city of Da Nang.

At the heart of the series will be an Italian product exhibition, the first large-scale event of its kind in Da Nang and central Vietnam, designed as a comprehensive ecosystem showcasing Italy’s culture, innovation, and industry.

The three-day programme will include the opening ceremony and an Italy – Da Nang cooperation forum, followed by product exhibitions, live performances, business networking sessions, thematic workshops, and a range of cultural and culinary activities such as photo displays, Italian cooking demonstrations, and musical performances. Together, these will offer visitors an engaging and immersive experience of Italian creativity and lifestyle.

Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, said Da Nang was chosen as the host city due to its strategic position as a regional hub with a deep-water seaport, international airport, and strong logistics and tourism sectors. She noted that the city holds great potential for Italian businesses in fields such as technology, interior furniture, construction, creative design, food processing, energy, and the circular economy.

Michele D’Ercole, Chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM), emphasised that through this event, ICHAM aims to reinforce its role in connecting the Italian – Vietnamese business ecosystem in central Vietnam and to bring Italian values of design, technology, and innovation closer to the local community.

He expressed confidence that Da Nang, with its strategic location, will serve as an important gateway for strengthening trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two countries in the central region.

Cooperation between Da Nang and Italian localities has expanded across various fields in recent years. In January 2025, Da Nang and the Italian city of Genoa signed a memorandum of understanding to promote partnerships in investment, trade, tourism, logistics, education, culture, arts, and sports. Currently, Italy’s registered investment capital in Da Nang stands at around 1 million USD./.