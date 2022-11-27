Italian Cuisine Week opens in HCM City

The two-week promotion organised by MM Mega Market and the Italian Trade Agency offers them the opportunity to buy high-quality products at competitive prices and get exceptional Italian culinary experiences at the former’s stores around the country.



Speaking at the inauguration, Fabio De Cillis, the Italian trade commissioner in HCM City, said: “Italian food products are among the best in the world.”

“The EVFTA is giving us the chance to improve trade between the two countries by lowering the customs duties and recognising the GIs - Geographical indications - on both sides.”

Since the costs of Italian products remain high, organising an event like this is a chance to bring more products and reduce their prices, according to the trade commissioner.

Bruno Jousselin, managing director of MM Mega Market, said: “The commercial activities and the cultural and cuisine exchanges aim to deepen economic ties between the two countries.”

Vietnam has been Italy’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with two-way trade reaching 4.25 billion USD in the first eight months of this year./.