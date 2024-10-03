Irish President hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese top leader

Irish President Michael D. Higgins (R) and his spouse welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Dublin on October 2 for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam who are paying a state visit to Ireland from October 1 -3.



Following the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam had a private meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins. After the meeting, the two leaders and the high-ranking delegations of the two countries held official talks.



After the talks, the two leaders planted a tree in the Presidential Palace's garden.

Earlier, the Vietnamese top leader wrote in the guest book that he is happy to visit Ireland - the beautiful "pearl island" which is rich in cultural traditions and very grateful for the warm and respectful welcome that the Irish President and the Irish people have given to him and the Vietnamese delegation.



He added that despite a geographical distance, historical similarities in the long struggle for independence and resilient rise, Vietnam and Ireland have built a strong relationship over the past nearly three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations.



With the good results of cooperation, political trust and great potential of the bilateral cooperation, Lam wrote he believed that the Vietnam - Ireland relations will develop more and more strongly and effectively.

On this occasion, he wished Ireland will continue to develop prosperously and the Vietnam-Ireland friendship and cooperation will be strengthened and expanded for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and in the world.



The top leader and the Vietnamese delegation also laid flowers at the national monument on Parnell Square in Dublin. It is the place where memorial events are held to commemorate those who sacrificed for Ireland's independence.



Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Ireland in 1996, the two countries’ cooperation and friendship relations have achieved remarkable and specific results, in line with the common interests of the governments and people of the two countries.



Economic-trade and education-training cooperation is currently a bright spot in their relations. Ireland is currently Vietnam's 6th largest trading partner in the EU market, with two-way trade turnover reaching 3.5 billion USD in 2023 and 2.73 billion USD in the first seven months of 2024.



Ireland currently has 41 investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of 44.32 million USD, ranking 61st out of 141 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.



Regarding development cooperation, Ireland considers Vietnam a priority partner in its development cooperation policy, focusing on the fields of education, gender equality, climate change response, and support for ethnic minorities; continues to provide non-refundable official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam in the fields of poverty reduction, education and training, support for people with disabilities, mine clearance, among others.



The state visit to Ireland by the Party General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam this time contributes to enhancing political trust and consolidating the Vietnam-Ireland friendship; promoting cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, education and training, agriculture, among others./.