Investment projects help to create highlights for Phu Quoc tourism

Investment projects by major groups have brought world-standard tourism and entertainment services to Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, creating new highlights for the island city's tourism, local officials have said.

Speaking at a workshop held on September 27 to seek solutions to promote investment and sustainable tourism development in Phu Quoc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Nghiep said that the city now has 318 valid projects, covering a total area of over 10,670 ha.

Of those, 52 projects, which cover an area of nearly 1,200 ha and built at total investment of almost 17.4 trillion VND (713.48 million USD), were put into operation.



Major investors have been implementing big tourism development projects in the city, for example, Vingroup with an investment of 9 trillion VND (370 million USD), Sun Group 8.62 trillion VND, BIM Group 1.27 trillion VND, and CEO Group 1.26 trillion VND.

Huynh Trang Kim Hoang, Deputy Head of the Tourism Management Desk under the Kien Giang Department of Tourism, said that operating projects offer products that meet regional and international standards such as famous hotels Park Hyatt, Intercontinental, Novotel, and Accor. Tourism products and services that take advantage of local sea and island tourism resources, historical relics, cultural values, and landscapes are also available.



She said to improve the investment environment and create favourable conditions for investors, the city has actively reformed administrative procedures and reduced implementation costs, especially in the fields of investment, planning - construction, land use, and labour licensing.



The city also deployed an online public service system, and applied quality management with ISO standards in implementing administrative procedures. It has also regularly provided investors with information about projects, preferential policies, and incentives.

Phu Quoc is known as the ‘pearl island,' endowed with clear blue water beaches such as Bai Sao and Bai Dai, and plenty of local specialties including seafood, pepper and pearls, among others.



It also has well-known destinations including the busy Duong Dong town, Ham Ninh and Ganh Dau fishing villages, and other attractive tourist sites.



Last year, it was voted as one of the 25 best islands in the world by readers of US magazine Travel Leisure.



The biggest island of Vietnam was also voted by readers of Condé Nast Traveler at the sixth place in the top 10 resort islands in Asia for 2022./.