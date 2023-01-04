Investigations into Viet A, rescue flight cases to be completed in January

The Ministry of Public Security is striving to complete investigations into the Viet A and rescue flight cases in January, Chief of the Office of the ministry Lieut. Gen To An Xo informed the press during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 3.

The number of defendants in those cases may increase in the coming time, Xo said.



He said so far 102 defendants have been prosecuted in connection with the COVID-19 test kit overcharging scandal at Viet A Technologies JSC, with a total 1.67 trillion VND (72.6 million USD) confiscated, frozen or voluntarily returned by the defendants.



Meanwhile, 39 defendants have been prosecuted for their involvement in the bribery case in connection with flights bringing overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 outbreaks./.