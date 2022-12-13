Making news
Int’l visitors flock to Mekong Delta ahead of New Year festival
According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Chau town, An Giang province Tran Thi Hoa Binh, each week, the locality welcomed about 200 foreign visitors, mainly from Europe and the US.
Statistics show that An Giang served about 7.5 million visitors and earned 4.7 trillion VND (198.6 million USD) from tourism activities in 2022, representing respective year-on-year surges of 127% and 119%.
Meanwhile, Kien Giang welcomed over 7 million domestic and foreign visitors in the year, including 194,555 foreigners, raking in nearly 9.7 trillion VND, according to Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bui Quoc Thai.
A number of infrastructure facilities invested by Sun Group will be put into operation in Phu Quoc city on December 24, with the aim of luring more tourists.
Le Trung Thuc, Public Relations Director of Sunset Sanato Resort and Villas Phu Quoc, said his firm has launched a promotional package offering a discount of 25% for accommodation services from December 2022 to May 2023 to attract visitors./.