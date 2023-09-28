Int’l printing and packaging expo opens in HCM City

The four-day event attracted more than 411 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories including China, Germany, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Slovakia, Switzerland, the UK, and the US, among many others.

More than 910 pavilions introduce the latest products, technologies, technical solutions and services for the printing and packing industry, including folding and gluing machines, die-cutting machines, comprehensive printing and packaging services, and offset printing machines.



The exhibition will feature seminars on “Smart printing factory and experience in implementing digital transformation for printing businesses”.

Nguyen Ngoc Sang, President of the Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS), said that Vietnam’s economy has seen significant progress, and an increase in domestic consumption and production demand has stimulated growth of printing and packaging services. However, the industry is facing a big challenge due to the shortage of high quality material resources.

Over the past two decades, VietnamPrintPack has played a vital role in supporting the business community to seek suitable solutions and cutting edge technologies for development. The event is expected to provide a platform for local and foreign companies in the field to exchange information and explore business opportunities, he added.

Judy Wang, Chairwoman of Yorker exhibition company shared that the industry is forecast to grow more than 13% a year and there is room for growth. VietnamPrintPack 2023 is expected to create favourable conditions for the business community both at home and abroad to seize opportunities and boost cooperation in the coming time./.