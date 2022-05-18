Int’l Museum Day to uphold power of museums in communities

The first is the power of achieving sustainability. Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. As key players in their local communities, they contribute to a wide variety of goals which include fostering short-circuit and social economy and disseminating scientific information on environmental challenges.

It is followed by the power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility. Museums have become innovative playing-grounds where new technologies can be developed and applied to everyday life activities. Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts.

And the third one is the power of community building through education. Through its collections and programmes, museums plays the role of a social thread essential in community building. By upholding democratic values and providing life-long learning opportunities to all, they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged civil society.

The Power of Museums will also be the topic of the 26th edition of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference in Prague this year, which is one of the most significant global events dedicated to museums and experts.

Since 1948, an ever-growing number of participants from all continents have been gathering to discuss and share ideas related to the topical issues facing museums. For the first time in ICOM’s history, ICOM Prague 2022 will explore a new hybrid conference format, providing participants from all over the world with full remote access to the scientific programme of the event.

The Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) is an important cultural institute in the conservation, research and popularisation of the national history and culture’s development in a full and comprehensive manner. The museum helps promote Vietnam’s cultural heritage to the world and vice versa.

It has affirmed its role in the implementation of professional activities, research, item collection and conservation, and popularisation of Vietnamese history and culture. As a result, the museum has become a prestigious ‘data bank’ in connecting and promoting cultural heritage with others at home and abroad.

The museum has paid due attention to the application of technologies as it is a vital trend of modern museums. Since 2013, the VNMH has been a pioneer in technological application, notably with the audio guide system, virtual 3D exhibitions, and the use of QR code and augmented reality./.