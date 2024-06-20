Making news
Int’l media show positive views of Russian President’s Vietnam visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 has received positive evaluations from international media who said the visit will create a new momentum for the promotion of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Russia’s TASS news agency held that the state visit, the highest level under the diplomatic protocol, shows the sound relations between Vietnam and Russia.
It said that President Putin’s meetings and talks in Hanoi will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, especially the prospect for stronger growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in such areas as trade, economy, science, technology and humanitarian activities.
The two sides will exchange their viewpoints on major issues of the regional and international agenda.
Meanwhile, the Independent, a reputable political and current affairs analysis site in Russia, has run a story entitled Vietnam – a special destination of President Vladimir Putin, commenting that the visit will reinforce motivations to deepen the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. This is meaningful in the context that the two countries are heading to the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1950-2025).
At the same time, the US journal The Diplomat asserted that Vietnam continues to pursue a multilateral foreign policy, striving to build good relationships with all major powers.
This is especially true for a partner with a long-standing traditional relationship with Vietnam like Russia, the newspaper stated. This view was also shared by Ian Storey, an expert at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute of Singapore.
In an article on the visit, the South China Morning Post showed an impression of the expectation and sentiments the Vietnamese people have for the Russian leader. According to this newspaper, the good traditional relationship, as well as the warm and close image of Russia have left good impressions in the hearts of the Vietnamese people, especially when many generations of Vietnamese have studied and worked in Russia.
Speaking to Vietnamese media, Associate Professor Anna Kireeva, an expert on Oriental studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), affirmed that the visit has a significant meaning to Vietnam-Russia relations, providing a chance for the two sides to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership at a high level, reaffirming their commitments to complying with the principles of developing relations of both countries.
The expert added that the visit shows that for Russia, Vietnam is also an important partner in Southeast Asia in particular and the globe in general.
Asso. Prof. Dr Maxim Syunnerberg from the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University held that Vietnam is a crucial partner of Russia in Southeast Asia and a strategic one in Asia. He recalled President Putin's 2001 visit to Vietnam as an important move that created a strong foundation and driving force for bilateral ties.
Economists commented that as Vietnam is a developing country and a growing economy that is fully capable of bringing huge opportunities to Russia in terms of investment, production, agriculture, logistics connection, and tourism, while Russia is restructuring its foreign economic relations. Therefore, this visit has more practical economic significance./.