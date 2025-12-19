Int’l gifts, housewares expo draws over 250 enterprises

Over 250 enterprises join the Vietnam International Gifts and Housewares Expo 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam International Gifts and Housewares Expo 2025 (IGHE 2025) opened on December 18 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring over 10,000 products from more than 250 domestic and international enterprises.



Jointly organised by VINEXAD of Vietnam, CHAOUYU EXPO of China, and trade promotion agencies at home and abroad, the event is held under the theme “enhancing quality of life”. IGHE 2025 features a comprehensive range of household goods, gifts and decorative products, positioning itself as a must-see destination for buyers from Vietnam and overseas.



The exhibition brings together numerous international brands and leading manufacturers, introducing their latest products such as licensed Sanrio and Chiikawa thermal bottles, multi-functional food container sets, essential oils, and camping and outdoor equipment. It also highlights major Chinese industrial clusters specialising in stainless steel kitchenware, Christmas decorations, ceramics, and fashion accessories.



Designed as a comprehensive and market-oriented trade platform, IGHE 2025 serves as a bridge connecting suppliers with domestic and international buyers, thereby promoting cooperation and expanding business opportunities in the gifts and housewares sector. The event also reflects clear market shifts toward convenience, sustainability and aesthetic value in modern living spaces.



In line with rising trends of self-reward consumption and personalisation, the gift exhibition area showcases a wide variety of creative gift items, corporate gifts, stationery, promotional gift sets and themed designs. Visitors can explore end-to-end solutions from concept to finished products, helping optimise gift and marketing strategies while enhancing brand identity and emotional engagement.



Amid the strong recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector in Southeast Asia, particularly in Vietnam, IGHE 2025 also introduces a wide range of hotel and restaurant supplies, eco-friendly disposable products, biodegradable packaging, outdoor tents and event equipment. These products are expected to meet growing demand in the service and tourism industries while supporting cost optimisation and sustainable development.



According to Chen Sandao, Chairman of CHAOYU Group, strengthening Vietnam–China trade ties and growing bilateral cooperation make IGHE a valuable annual trade promotion event, enabling enterprises from both countries to access new technologies, trends and innovations, enhance product quality, and reinforce their position in regional and global markets./.