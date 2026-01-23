Int’l friends show confidence in Vietnam’s steady development in new era

Domestic and foreign journalists cover the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA Following the conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) with the 14th Party Central Committee unanimously re-electing To Lam as General Secretary, international friends have extended warm congratulations to the country, praising its spirit of unity, collective wisdom and strong confidence in its chosen leadership.



Impressions at a historic congress



The 14th National Party Congress has not only drawn close attention from the Vietnamese people at home but has also garnered strong interest from international observers and friends. Sharing his observations, Phinmeuang Tulayphet, a journalist from Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, said he was particularly impressed by Vietnam’s internal strength as reflected in the meticulous organisation of the Congress and the modern media infrastructure at the National Convention Centre.



Meanwhile, Isac Patrício Nhabinde, head of the news editorial department in charge of digital communications of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), described the Congress as a much-anticipated event for fraternal parties and international partners alike.



There is strong confidence that the decisions adopted at this event will respond to the aspirations of the people, he said, adding that a stronger Vietnam after the Congress will continue to be a key and reliable partner for other countries.



For Kango Bhalchandra, Editor-in-Chief of New Age, the newspaper of the Communist Party of India, Vietnam has long been a source of inspiration. Recalling his student days chanting the slogan ‘Amar Naam, Tomar Naam, Vietnam’ (My Name, Your Name, Vietnam), he said today’s transformation of Hanoi reaffirmed Vietnam’s role not only as a symbol of historic struggle but also as a model of development in the new era under the leadership of the CPV.



When the Congress announced the unanimous election of General Secretary To Lam for the new term, international journalists present at the Press Centre shared heartfelt congratulations, affirming that the outcome demonstrated political stability and strong continuity in Vietnam’s development path.



Wennys De Las Mercedes Diaz Ballag, a correspondent of Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, expressed her confident that the elected members of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat will achieve great success in the new term, and work with the highest sense of responsibility to improve the quality of life of the Vietnamese people.



She added that, for Cuba, Vietnam remains a shining example of a prosperous and sustainable socialist model, offering valuable lessons for national development.



Confidence in Vietnam’s future



International observers widely agreed that the unanimous election of the Party’s top leader reflects Vietnam’s political stability, internal cohesion and strong confidence in the future. According to Nhabinde of FRELIMO, the efforts and achievements of the Communist Party of Vietnam have opened a broader and more dynamic diplomatic horizon, creating positive momentum for both economic development and the country’s growing international stature.



The success of the 14th National Party Congress and the consolidation of high-level leadership not only represent a milestone for Vietnam but also reinforce global confidence in a peaceful, dynamic and forward-looking nation which is steadfast on its chosen path of development, they noted./.