Int’l fireworks festival to bring back “sensory feast” to Da Nang

Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (Photo: VNA)



The highly anticipated Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) will light up the skies of the central coast again this summer, promising to continue entertaining visitors from all over the world with dazzling "sensory feasts" under the theme "Made in Unity - Connecting Continents, Radiating Globally".

Under a plan to hold the event issued on March 23, Sun Group will continue to co-organise and sponsor the event alongside the Da Nang municipal People's Committee.

Scheduled for June 8-July 13 at the Han river fireworks stage, the DIFF will feature eight teams, including seven from France, Italy, the US, Germany, Poland, China, and Finland, and a Vietnamese team from Da Nang. Notably, Germany, China, and the US will be making their DIFF debuts, promising to bring many surprises with their spectacular performances.

The DIFF 2024 will leave a remarkable imprint in its 12 years of performances, and is expected to achieve numerous dazzling successes and garner affection from friends across continents. Its theme also sends out a message of a world of peace, friendship, and humanity, and honours values that inspire communities.

Accordingly, the opening night is set to take place on June 8 evening, titled "Made of Unique Culture - Essence of Culture”, featuring an inaugural match between the Vietnamese team and the reigning champion of DIFF 2023 - France. Subsequent nights will witness competitive matches between the teams of Italy – US (June 15) (Made of Nature Wisdom - Natural Masterpieces), Germany - Poland (June 22) (Made of Love Inspiration - Magical Love), China - Finland (June 29) (Made of Fairy Tales - Enchanted World), with the grand finale scheduled for July 13, entitled "Made of Young Generation – Beat of the Future". As usual, each fireworks team will have 20-22 minutes to perform.



The opening night and grand finale will be broadcast live at 8:10 PM on the Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel, allowing audiences nationwide to witness the spectacle.



This year, the champion team will receive 20,000 USD, along with a trophy and a certificate. The runner-up will be awarded 10,000 USD, a trophy and a certificate. This year, the audience once again has a say in who takes home the "Most Favorite Team" award, voted through online channels, with a prize of 5,000 USD, a trophy and a certificate.



In its most recent edition in 2023 summer, DIFF emerged as a magnet drawing tourists to Da Nang, propelling the city's tourism industry to remarkable heights following the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics revealed that during the festival in June 2023, the total number of overnight guests reached nearly 706,000, up 34.1% annually. Room occupancy rates consistently reached 70%, and accommodation and dining revenue amounted to 1.874 trillion VND (78 million USD). The number of flights to Da Nang surged to 150 per day, or 1.5 times the daily average.



Complementing the main event, DIFF 2024 will offer a variety of side attractions throughout the city on a large scale. Exhibitions, art performances, and cultural events will provide additional entertainment options for visitors. Renowned tourist destinations like Sun World Ba Na Hills and Asia Park will also host special events and festivals, further enriching the visitors' experience. To kick off this year's festivities with a bang, the organisers have planned a unique opening act, with a show of extreme sports art Jetski & Flyboards performed by Australian producer H2O. This promises to be a highlight that will make DIFF 2024 completely different from the previous editions.



The return of the DIFF marks a significant milestone in positioning this beautiful coastal city on the global tourism map. DIFF 2024 is expected to continue as a highlight, offering a sumptuous "summer feast" and attracting tourists from far and wide to the city by the Han river, contributing to its transformation into a global convergence point, a "premier event destination and festival hub in Asia" as recognised twice by the World Travel Awards./.