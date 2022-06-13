Making news
Int’l Day of Yoga marked with Da Nang, Binh Thuan events
The two-day programme in Da Nang was held in coordination with the Indian Embassy at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park.
Nguyen Ngoc Binh, Chairman of the city’s Union of Friendship Organisations and head of the organising committee, said the event was also meant to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - India diplomatic ties and 15 years since the establishment of their strategic partnership.
Highlighting the strides in the two countries’ relations, he said the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam - India Friendship Association in the city have worked with the Indian Embassy to organise a wide range of practical activities with thousands of participants over the past years such as the annual yoga festival, the Indian film festival, cultural exchanges, and seminars on culture, helping enhance the countries’ friendship and cooperation.
The International Yoga Festival - Da Nang 2022 featured yoga performances, along with exhibitions on the Vietnam - India friendship achievements and local tourism products.
This year, the organising committee expanded the scale and diversified the event’s activities with a view to introducing yoga to more local residents, encouraging people to practice physical exercise, and promoting Da Nang as a dynamic and hospitable destination for domestic and international visitors, according to Binh.
Meanwhile, the Binh Thuan provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a similar event in Phan Thiet city on June 12.
More than 500 people who are yoga practitioners and visitors from the province and nearby localities took part in mass performances, aiming to encourage a positive lifestyle with frequent physical exercise.
Nguyen Minh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the programme was a celebration of the Vietnam - India diplomatic ties and strategic partnership anniversaries. It also looked to help strengthen Binh Thuan’s cooperation with the Indian Consulate General and boost the countries’ tourism connections on the basis of cultural similarities./.