Int’l community donates nearly 16 million USD for Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery: Spokesperson

In recent days, many touching stories have emerged of foreign friends and tourists joining Vietnamese people from various provinces and cities, and local authorities, to assist flood-hit communities in different ways.
  People prepare relief goods for flood-hit communities. (Photo: VNA)  

 

Amid the devastating impacts from the recent floods and successive natural disasters, Vietnam has received solidarity, encouragement and financial assistance, along with essential goods and equipment, from the international community, foreign governments and international organisations, with the total value estimated at nearly 16 million USD as of November 27.

Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the information while responding to a media question on international assistance for Vietnam’s post-flood recovery at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on November 27.

She said that authorised agencies will deliver this support directly to affected areas and to impacted residents.

The spokesperson noted that many localities in Vietnam have recently suffered historic floods and successive natural disasters, causing severe human and material losses.

She said that in recent days, many touching stories have emerged of foreign friends and tourists joining Vietnamese people from various provinces and cities, and local authorities, to assist flood-hit communities in different ways. She underlined that such gestures demonstrated strong international solidarity and humanitarian support for residents as they worked to overcome hardship.

“The Government and the people of Vietnam deeply appreciate this timely, practical and invaluable support,” Hang emphasised./.

