International watercolour painting exhibition opens in Hanoi

An international watercolour painting exhibition themed “The Journey of Connection” opened at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) in Hanoi on October 25.

The event is co-organised by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, the International Watercolor Society (IWS) Vietnam, and the IWS Laos, and will run until November 10.

It marks a symbol of friendship and artistic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, following a series of international exchanges organised by the IWS in the ASEAN region.

Featuring 184 artworks by artists from more than 20 countries and territories, the exhibition celebrates cultural and artistic diversity and strengthens connections within the global watercolour artist community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, said the exhibition gathers artists from various countries and cultures. The artworks bring to life the diversity and vibrancy of watercolour art and offer visitors unique emotions and inspiration.

According to artist Nguyen Thuy Anh, representative of IWS Vietnam, the return of the international exhibition, a decade after the first IWS Vietnam event in 2015, carries special significance. It reflects not only the growth of the Vietnamese watercolour artist community but also the spirit of arts and friendship.

Mick Saylom, a representative from the IWS Laos, said Lao artists, as new members of the IWS, are eager to learn from regional peers and contribute to expanding the society’s creative spirit.

Alongside the main exhibition, visitors can join live painting demonstrations, workshops, and collaborative art activities that foster exchange and connection among artists worldwide.

During the event, the IWS Vietnam also presented membership certificates for the 2025–2026 term to new artists./.