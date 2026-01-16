International Travel Expo HCM City 2026 set for August

Deputy Director General of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai (centre) chairs an online meeting on the organisation of ITE HCMC 2026. Photo: TITC

The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) will take place in the southern metropolis from August 27 to 29, marking 20 years since Vietnam began hosting the annual event, according to Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).



The expo will feature key activities including on-site and online exhibition booths; a digital business-to-business (B2B) buyer–seller matching programme; Vietnam Night; the opening ceremony; programmes for international buyers and media representatives; forums and thematic seminars introducing key source markets and emerging tourism trends; and a tourism consumer festival.



A series of side events such as a gastronomy, fashion and digital tourism week will be held, highlighting the strengths and distinctive identity of HCM City and enhancing the overall appeal of ITE HCMC 2026.



The exhibition space will be expanded to allow more professional and modern product displays, B2B networking and tourism promotion. Participating units are encouraged to promote digital exhibition models and apply information technology to create a modern experience for businesses and visitors, while selecting exhibits that highlight the image of HCM City and its tourism sector, thereby reinforcing the expo’s international standing.



Mai said that, based on the proposed programme framework, VNAT will assign focal points to coordinate closely with HCM City in implementation. For communications before, during and after the expo, priority will be given to major press agencies and digital platforms with wide outreach. VNAT will also invite additional international media outlets and coordinate with relevant stakeholders to enhance communication effectiveness.



Regarding international outreach, she suggested that the municipal Department of Tourism focus on engaging national tourism authorities in key and priority markets, in line with overall orientations, to improve the effectiveness of international participation at the expo.



Mai added that VNAT and the municipal Department of Tourism will continue to work with relevant agencies to develop a theme with depth, reflecting development goals while marking the expo’s 20th anniversary. The theme should also highlight green and sustainable tourism trends, emphasise HCM City’s strengths in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and affirm its role as Vietnam’s leading centre for international events and trade fairs./.