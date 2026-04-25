International photographers join Photographic Society of America gathering in Ninh Binh

The exhibition showcases distinctive works reflecting nature, people and social life around the world. Photo: VNA

The opening ceremony was attended by leaders of Ninh Binh province, representatives the PSA, the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Global Photographic Union, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, along with 180 photographers from 25 countries.The gathering offers a platform for photographers worldwide to exchange ideas and share experiences. This marks the fourth edition of the event, following previous successful gatherings in India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.Speaking at the ceremony, Agatha Anne Bunanta, PSA Vice President for International Relations, expressed her sincere thanks to Ninh Binh authorities and partners for their warm support and meticulous organisation. She also thanked participating photographers, noting that each photo represents a meaningful cultural connection among creators from diverse backgrounds, contributing to international cultural exchange.PSA President John Andrew Hughes noted preparations for the event took more than a year, reflecting strong collaboration, dedication and commitment to bringing the global photography community to Vietnam.He praised Ninh Binh for its rich natural beauty and diversity, expressing confidence that participants will be inspired to explore and capture the unique landscapes, culture and people of the locality.Delivering his welcoming remarks, Tran Song Tung, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted photography as a creative art form capable of capturing authentic moments, conveying profound humanistic values and connecting people regardless of geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.He noted that the international gathering provides an opportunity for artists to create, interact and showcase distinctive works reflecting nature, people and social life around the world.Through the programme and exhibition, Ninh Binh expects to be presented vividly, authentically and emotionally to international audiences, thereby contributing to tourism promotion, its global profile and the development of cultural industries both locally and nationally, he added./.