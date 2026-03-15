International media spotlight Vietnam’s Election Day

China Central Television (CCTV) reports on Vietnam’s election. Photo: VNA

International media outlets have widely reported on Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, describing it as a major political event held shortly after the 14th National Party Congress.

China Central Television (CCTV) noted that voters nationwide cast ballots on March 15 to elect 500 NA deputies from a total of 864 candidates while also choosing representatives to local People’s Councils for the new five-year term.

Cuba’s Prensa Latina highlighted several innovations in the election, including earlier organisation than usual, the first since the application of a two-tier local administration model, a combination of in-person and online campaigning, and stronger use of information technology and digital transformation in managing voter lists and election procedures.

These, the news agency said, reflect improvements in election organisation and also place increasingly high requirements for the deputies to be elected to meet national development demand in the new phase.

Russia’s Sputnik underscored the election’s significance in consolidating the new-term administration apparatus, advancing institutional reforms and enhancing technological application in electoral activities, thereby contributing to political system reinforcement and national development.

It also noted the use of digital tools such as the VNeID application and QR codes to help voters access candidate information and adjust polling locations. The integration with the national resident database was seen as a move to improve management efficiency and reducing errors in voter rolls.

In Singapore, major media outlets including The Straits Times and Channel NewsAsia reported that tens of millions of Vietnamese voters took part in the election across 182 constituencies nationwide.

Japan’s Nikkei described the vote as a reflection of the people’s right to mastery and their role in the country’s political life.

International news agencies such as Reuters and AFP also covered the event. AFP reported that red-and-yellow banners were displayed across Hanoi and other localities, conveying the festive atmosphere of what is widely referred to as Vietnam’s national festival./.