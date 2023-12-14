International media highlight talks between top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders

Chinese and international media have highlighted the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, who paid a state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.



The Xinhua News Agency and Global Times, a publication of the People's Daily - the organ of the CPC Central Committee - and China Daily published articles and photos about the talks and visit, and mentioned prospects for promoting cooperation between the two countries after this visit.



In the first news about the talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on the afternoon of December 12, the China Central Television quoted the Chinese leader's who expressed his delight at revisiting Vietnam after six years, highlighting the friendship between the two countries, and sending sincere thanks for the warm and thoughtful welcome of the Vietnamese side.



According to the Xinhua News Agency and People's Daily, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping expressed his confidence that with joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination, and better handling of differences. He also said that the cause of socialist construction in China and Vietnam will advance steadily and make new contributions to the stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

Japan's news website Nikkei Asia ran an article about the visit, which mentioned that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping agreed that the two countries will build a community with a “shared future” and strengthen the bilateral relations.

Japan's Kyodo News reported that after their talks, the two leaders looked at 36 cooperation documents in various fields signed between the two sides. The two sides agreed to deepen the bilateral ties through the issuance of a joint statement on building a Vietnam-China "community with a shared future" and settle differences via peaceful measures.



AFP, Reuters, Bloomberg, Financial Times and South China Morning Post also covered the talks between the two leaders and reported that the two countries agreed to promote multifaceted cooperation./.