International friends bid farewell to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

A high-level delegation from Belarus led by Siarhei Khamenka, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic (upper house) of the National Assembly of Belarus, pays last respect to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

The respect paying ceremony for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong continued on the morning of July 26 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, with high-level delegations from foreign countries and international organisations paying their last respects and expressing deep condolences.



Among them were high-level delegations from Belarus led by Siarhei Khamenka, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic (upper house) of the National Assembly of Belarus; from Malaysia led by Deputy Prime Minister Yab Dato’Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof; from the Philippines led by Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr; from Thailand led by Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office and the PM’s Special Envoy Jakkapong Sangmanee; and from the Communist Party of Britain led by a representative of its leadership Kyril Whittaker.



In the condolence book, Deputy Chairman Siarhei Khamenka, on behalf of the Belarusian President and people, expressed his deep condolences over the passing of a true patriot of Vietnam and a sincere friend of the Belarusian people. Thailand will always remember him, he added.



Malaysian Deputy PM Fadillah Yusof wrote that the late Party chief was a truly dedicated leader who tirelessly served his country. Vietnam has lost a steadfast and committed leader who made great contributions. May his legacy inspire future generations, he wrote, affirming that the Party leader made invaluable efforts to significantly strengthen the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.



Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr wrote that the Philippines shares the profound grief and great loss felt by the Vietnamese people over the passing of an outstanding “leader, diplomat, teacher, intellectual, and most cherished son of Vietnam ''.



“May his exemplary life and contributions to Vietnam and the world noble life and immense contributions to Vietnam and the world be remembered by generations to come, and may his love for peace and integrity long burn and inspire the hearts and minds of our fellow ASEAN brothers.”

Special Envoy of Thai PM Jakkapong Sangmanee, meanwhile, wrote that the late Part chief’s leadership and dedication significantly contributed to Vietnam's stable and prosperous development.



He was a great friend of Thailand, playing a crucial role in fostering a stable and strong relationship between the two countries. His visit to Thailand in 2013 marked a significant chapter, elevating the bilateral diplomatic relations to a strategic partnership. The people of Thailand will always remember the Vietnamese Party General Secretary.



Whittaker jotted down his farewell to "a revolutionary comrade of the highest calibre, leader of the Vietnamese people and light of the revolutionary movement."/.