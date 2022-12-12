Making news
International food festival thrills gastronomy lovers in Hanoi
There were over 100 stalls run by 35 embassies, foreign representative agencies, and units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and departments of external affairs from localities across Vietnam.
The annual event offers an occasion for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between nations and introducing Vietnam to international friends. It also raises funds to support disadvantaged people, including orphans, people with disabilities, and needy women, with donations nearing 5 billion VND (212,089 USD) after nine editions.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th edition, Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, the spouse of Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, said the festival has attracted an increasing number of embassies, foreign cultural centres, as well as local departments of external affairs and businesses over the years.
This year’s event marks the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – ASEAN (1967-2022), she said, calling the 10-member bloc a common home of close to 700 million people in the region.
On behalf of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic corps in Hanoi, Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi expressed his pleasure to participate in this cultural and culinary event, which demonstrates the solidarity and closeness that ASEAN has always pursued.
"We connect and unite for the advancement of the people," he stressed.
The diplomat said cuisine connects and can also be a driving force of economic growth for countries, making an important contribution to the economy and diplomacy./.