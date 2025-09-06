Making news
International fine arts exhibition opens at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam
An international fine arts exhibition opened at Hanoi’s iconic Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature complex) on September 5, contributing to the promotion of the capital’s international exchange and image as a UNESCO Creative City.
The event, themed "Friendship - Amistad - Pagkakaibigan 2025", is jointly organised by the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre and artists from Vietnam, Spain, and the Philippines.
It features 49 works by 24 artists, showcasing a variety of styles and approaches, with themes centred on heritage, people, and nature. The curatorial concept, presented in the three languages of Vietnamese, Spanish, and Tagalog, highlights the role of art as a cultural bridge fostering empathy and connections between cultures and communities.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the centre, expressed his hope that the display will serve as not only an artistic rendezvous but also a cultural dialogue space, spreading inspiration for creativity and strengthening friendship.
As part of the exhibition, an interactive programme on painting landscapes and portraits is set to take place, with direct guidance from participating painters, offering the public a chance to engage in creative practices and cultivate a love for art linked to national cultural heritage.
Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam is one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hanoi and the country at large. Built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty (1010–1225), it is also among the most important Confucian symbols in the country.
The complex consists of Van Mieu, a temple dedicated to Confucius as Confucianism used to be a popular religion in Vietnam in feudal times, and Quoc Tu Giam, the first national university of the country. It taught disciples on the Confucian way of life and revered Chu Van An, one of Vietnam’s most respected scholars. Between 1076 and 1779, Quoc Tu Giam educated thousands of talented men to serve their country to the best of their abilities./.