International Financial Centre, infrastructure boost Da Nang's appeal

The headquarters of the Da Nang International Financial Center’s operating authority is located at Software Park No. 2. Photo: VNA

The central coastal city of Da Nang is entering a promising new phase of development as modern infrastructure investments converge with the establishment of an International Financial Centre (IFC).

This combination is boosting the appeal for the city’s real estate market, offering both short-term opportunities and long-term sustainable prospects for domestic and foreign investors.

The presence of the IFC is emerging as a pivotal catalyst for Da Nang’s real estate growth. According to Nguyen Quoc Anh, Deputy General Director of Batdongsan.com.vn, the IFC is not merely about attracting major financial institutions, but also about positioning Da Nang as a hub for digital finance and fintech. With strong digital infrastructure and a high-quality living environment, the city is well placed to lure major resources from financial enterprises, especially those operating in the technology and digital finance sectors.

The IFC project will be implemented in three phases, starting with a 27,000 sq m office tower to attract financial institutions, fintech firms and pilot projects in digital assets. Subsequent phases are expected to transform surrounding coastal areas and software parks into an international-standard financial and technology cluster, creating demand for high-end real estate products catering to international professionals.

Parallel to the IFC, large-scale infrastructure projects are reinforcing Da Nang’s investment appeal. The Da Nang Free Trade Zone (FTZ), covering 1,881 hectares, is being accelerated, offering streamlined customs procedures, tax incentives and direct connectivity to Lien Chieu Port and the city’s Hi-Tech Park. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of Minh Tuan Real Estate Development Consultancy, noted that the FTZ will not only boost import-export efficiency but also drive demand for industrial real estate, logistics facilities and housing for workers.

Another major driver is the Lien Chieu deep-water port, scheduled for completion in 2026. The port is expected to ease pressure on Tien Sa Port and serve as a strategic gateway for central Vietnam and neighbouring regions, creating strong spillover demand for industrial and residential real estate.

​ Market experts agree that Da Nang’s real estate market is recovering strongly, supported by macroeconomic stability, improved legal frameworks and a more transparent investment environment. Savills Hanoi Senior Director Do Thu Hang said that the city’s recovery is driven not only by land value but also by improved regulatory conditions, with high-end projects attracting growing investor interest.

From 2025 to 2027, the market is projected to add more than 12,000 new apartments, diversifying supply. Land plots have also seen high absorption rates, with average primary prices reaching about 207 million VND (7,880 USD) per square metre.

Long-term outlook

Beyond residential and industrial real estate, Da Nang continues to lead the central region in the resort property segment. Following legal clarifications under the 2023 Housing Law, the condotel market is regaining momentum, opening new opportunities for beachfront resorts and villas amid a strong tourism recovery.

With comprehensive infrastructure, financial sector development and strategic location advantages, Da Nang is consolidating its position as a highly attractive real estate destination. Experts believe these factors will continue to draw capital inflows, reinforcing the city’s ambition to become an international financial and economic hub in the years ahead./.