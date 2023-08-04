International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts opens in Binh Dinh

The 8th International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts opened in the south central province of Binh Dinh on August 2 night.



The opening ceremony was organised at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon city with highlights including a dance and music performance themed "Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts - Aspiration to reach out".



The show saw the participation of local martial arts masters and trainees, as well as famous singers and performances from international delegations.



In the following days, athletes will take part in martial arts talks, exchanges and visit Binh Dinh's dojos as well as tour the province's landmarks, historic sites and tourist destinations. A photo exhibition about martial arts practice in Vietnamese and international dojos will also be held.



The organisers are also holding a two-day conference about plans to push the development of Vietnamese traditional martial arts around the world up to 2030.



Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee Lam Hai Giang said the festival was an activity to honour national traditional cultural values and introduce Binh Dinh's people, landscapes and customs to the world.



"It is a valuable opportunity for local and international martial arts delegations to share experiences on how to maintain and promote Vietnam’s traditional martial arts”, he said.



In the 8th edition, as many as 1,200 masters, martial artists and trainees from 77 delegations such as the US, France, Morocco and Switzerland have registered to take part in the festival which is hosted in Binh Dinh every two years.



In 2021, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.