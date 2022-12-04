International Circus Festival 2022 opens in Hanoi





The event, which is co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Hanoi, see nine art troupes, including five from Canada, Belarus, Laos, Cambodia and Egypt.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the event provides an opportunity for Vietnamese and international artists to exchange experience and promote the circus art of Vietnam, the region and the world as well as strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries.



He said that it is also a chance for Vietnam to popularise its culture and people and spread the image of a beautiful and hospitable country to international friends.



The International Circus Festival 2022 will run until December 7.



Performers will showcase acrobatics, juggling, tightrope walking, magic tricks and others which are imbued with the cultural identity of each country.

Within the framework of the event, domestic and foreign artists will perform on pedestrian streets around Hoan Liem Lake, Hanoi./.