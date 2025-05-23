Internal affairs must serve stability maintenance for national development: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam and other delegates. Photo: VNA



Party General Secretary To Lam had a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs on May 22, during which he emphasised that the internal affairs must aim to maintain stability as a foundation for national development.



The commission should closely coordinate with other Party commissions and agencies of internal affairs to effectively carry out the tasks of monitoring, analysing, researching, and forecasting the situation, and to provide strategic advice to the Party in line with its assigned functions and duties. It should also advise on policies to effectively address complicated issues and potential risks that could lead to instability, thereby ensuring a proactive stance in all circumstances, the top leader said.



To effectively meet the current and future requirements of the country's socio-economic development, he stressed that the internal affairs, particularly the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena, as well as judicial reform, must ensure both effective prevention of corruption and negative phenomena, and promotion of economic growth, in order to achieve a GDP growth rate of at least 8% in 2025 and double-digit growth in the following period.



Combating wastefulness must be identified as an urgent and prioritised task that must be addressed immediately, Lam stated, affirming that the country cannot achieve rapid development or double-digit growth without practicing thrift and eliminating wastefulness. It is also essential to promptly advise and direct the perfection of legal and institutional frameworks on preventing and combating wastefulness, as well as related laws and regulations.

The General Secretary also emphasised that the internal affairs must closely align with and serve the overarching goal of building a clean and strong Party, enhancing the Party’s governing capacity and leadership effectiveness.



Many new issues will arise following the restructuring of the organisational apparatus and administrative units, requiring thorough research, monitoring, evaluation, and timely recommendations to ensure the judicial system operates effectively immediately after the restructuring, he noted.



The Party chief also called for a focused effort in providing advice, directing, and speeding up the inspection, auditing, investigation, and handling of cases under the supervision and direction of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena.



The commission was tasked with providing advice and direction to ensure effective citizen reception, dialogue with the people, and the prompt and proper handling of public feedback, petitions, complaints, denunciations, and legitimate aspirations from the grassroots level.



It was also requested to coordinate effectively in advising on law making, ensuring that this task is carried out in accordance with the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW, dated April 30, 2025, on reforming the process of law-making and law enforcement to meet the country's development needs in the new era./.