Int'l cruise ship brings over 2,000 tourists to Vung Tau
This is the second international cruise ship that the popular tourist destination has received since the beginning of the year.
In about 10 hours of stay in Con Dao, passengers visited local ecological and spiritual tourist attractions where they explored the turtle egg hatchery and mangrove forests, and enjoyed corals and kayaking.
Michael Goh, President of the Singapore-based Resorts World Cruises, said that Con Dao is among a few places that still retains its poetic and rich natural beauty with museums, historical relic sites, and hospitable people. By choosing Con Dao as a new destination in Resorts World One's journey, the firm aims to bring to international tourists unique experiences and opportunities to explore the most pristine destinations in Vietnam, he said.
Nguyen Thanh Nam, General Director of Saigontourist which served passengers of the cruise ship in Con Dao, said that his firm is seeking to increase the exploitation of the international luxury cruise tourist market to Vietnam.
The successful hosting of cruise ship Resorts World One to Vietnam in general and Con Dao in particular opens up opportunities to promote the image and affirm the attractiveness of the destination and Vietnam's ability to attract international visitors, he held.
Resorts World One departed from Singapore on May 30 to start its five-day journey across Southeast Asia. On June 1, it arrived in Cai Mep-Thi Vai port and brought passengers to explore Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City. It will return to Singapore on June 4./.