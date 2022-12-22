Making news
Indonesian President hosts welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc
The host country held a gun salute for the Vietnamese leader, showing the importance it attaches to his trip from December 21 to 23.
After the welcome ceremony, President Phuc planted a commemorative tree at the Presidential Palace of Indonesia.
Following that, the two leaders led high-ranking delegations to convene talks to review cooperation results over the past years and identify orientations for further strengthening the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership./.