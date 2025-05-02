Indonesian paper spotlights Vietnam’s development journey

Indonesiawindow on April 30 published an article reflecting on Vietnam’s profound transformation in the decades following the April 30, 1975 victory marking the liberation of southern Vietnam and national reunification.

It said the Vietnam war occurred between 1955-1975. Just like most wars, the end of the Vietnam war cost millions of lives when combined from both sides.

Dramatic changes have taken place in Vietnam since economic reforms were enacted in 1986. The country’s economic development through the ‘Doi Moi’ (Renewal) received praise from the world and showed that the country entered a period of integration, a turning point of growth after 1986.

The Vietnamese Government has been actively researching, taking initiative and receptive to create momentum for rapid and sustainable development. Vietnam’s ‘reform’ process has attracted widespread attention among researchers, investors and international businessmen. Many forums and seminars have been held with the participation of experts and academics from around the world to provide recommendations and solutions to help this developing country.

The international community had witnessed and recorded 30 years of Vietnam’s economic reform journey called Doi Moi, from a backward country with 90% of the population working in the agricultural sector to one of the most dynamic economic powers in Asia.

Praise for Vietnam’s achievements has come from experts, diplomats who have served in the country, including the World Bank, IMF, ADB and HSBC, and foster confidence in the country’s bright economic prospects in the future.

The article further stressed that Vietnam has also escaped political and economic isolation to develop foreign relations, expand international integration, deepen bilateral, regional and multilateral relations.

Vietnam’s economic structure is pointing towards modernisation, with the percentage of agriculture’s contribution to the overall economy decreasing and the service sector and industrial production increasing. Industry and construction have become sectors that have made a major contribution to economic growth thanks to the application of scientific and technological advances, and the development of new industries and high technology.

The agricultural sector underwent significant changes, transforming Vietnam from a country with a high consumption rate to one of the largest exporters of rice, coffee, rubber, nuts and fishery products. Vietnam is also revamping its tourist destinations in the northern, central and southern parts of the country to attract foreign tourists.

In conclusion, the article stressed that Doi Moi and other reform measures for Vietnam have been a blessing./.