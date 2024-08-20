Making news
Indonesian navy ship makes friendly visit to Vietnam
The naval forces of the two nations are set to conduct joint exercises at sea, as part of their second joint training session this year.
In addition to the naval drills, the Indonesian officers will pay a courtesy visit to the High Command of the Naval Region 2, participate in cultural, sports and culinary exchanges with young Vietnamese officers, and visit the southern city’s historical sites and landmarks.
The crew will also engage in formations training, a passing exercise, and search and rescue operations alongside the personnel of the Naval Region 2 as they leave the port.
The visit of the KRI Bung Tomo and the associated activities of the Indonesian Navy are expected to further strengthen the traditional relationship and friendship between the two ASEAN member states. It also aims to enhance cooperation, mutual understanding and trust between the military forces of both countries, particularly their navies./.