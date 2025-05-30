Indian navy ship INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City

Crew members of the Indian Navy's ship INS Darshak and representatives of the High Command of the Vietnam People's Navy, the HCM City Department of External Relations, and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The Indian Navy’s ship INS Darshak, commanded by Colonel Praveen Thomas, docked at Saigon Port in the morning of May 29, beginning a friendly three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at a press briefing on board, Thomas noted that the visit marks an important milestone in bilateral cooperation between India and Vietnam. It further strengthens the India–Vietnam partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, contributing to maritime security and safety, sustainable marine resource management, and strategic regional integration.

According to the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs, during their stay, the ship’s officers and crew will lay a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue on Nguyen Hue walking street; pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command, and Naval Region 2 Command.

The Indian officers and sailors will also visit cultural and historical sites in the city, participate in friendly sports exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy, and host local delegations on guided tours of INS Darshak.

INS Darshak is equipped with state-of-the-art survey and digital data processing systems, as well as modern sonar, water column density measurement tools, and tidal and meteorological sensors./.