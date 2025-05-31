Making news
Indian folk dance group tours Vietnam to promote cultural exchange
The four-day tour kicked off on May 28 evening with a performance at the Hai Phong Opera House in the northern port city of Hai Phong, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
They are scheduled to perform in at Hanoi - National University of Art Education, and the Centre for Culture, Information and Sports of Bac Tu Liem district.
The group will close their performance tour at Lang Son province’s Trade Exhibition Centre on May 31.
Based in Maharashtra, India, Mudra Creations is known for blending traditional and modern Indian dance forms, including Lavani, Koli, and Bollywood styles. The group has represented India at various prestigious cultural events and received numerous awards./.