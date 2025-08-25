Independence festival to light up National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism

Dao ethnic people in Thanh Hoa province perform folk dance. (Photo: VNA)

A vibrant programme of cultural and artistic activities will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune, Hanoi from August 30 to September 2 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Under the theme “Independence Festival,” the event will bring together about 200 artisans and members of ethnic minority communities across the country.

The highlight will be a reenactment of the highland market space “Independence Festival,” recreating the festive atmosphere of the early days of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945. Around 50 stalls will introduce specialties of the northern mountainous region, from forest vegetables and smoked meats to sticky rice, herbal liquors, and handmade brocades. Visitors have a chance to enjoy traditional cuisine such as thang co (horse meat stew), roasted pork and duck, and colorful sticky rice.

Cultural experiences will include lion dances to mark Independence Day, folk singing and dancing, weaving demonstrations, and introductions to ethnic culinary traditions such as brewing corn liquor and making five-color sticky rice. Traditional games will also be available for visitors to join.

In addition, the village will showcase ethnic rituals and festivals such as the Muong people’s flower festival, the Nung ethnic group’s “cai Tao” ritual to confer titles on shamans, and the Thai people’s new rice festival. A photo exhibition “Colours of the Highlands” and performances of the Nung lion dance recognised as national intangible cultural heritage will add to the festive atmosphere.

According to the management board, the programme aims to honour and promote the cultural identities of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, inspire national pride, and provide meaningful experiences for visitors during the holiday.

The village will offer free admission from September 1–3 to mark the 80th National Day./.