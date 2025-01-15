In need of 50,000 blood units, institute calls for more donations before Tet

Young people donate blood at a voluntary blood donation event. (Photo: VNA)

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) said that it needs about 50,000 units of blood for emergencies and treatment before and during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, calling for more donations from the community.

Each week, the institute needs about 9,500 units, but this demand could increase to 10,000 - 10,500 units per week in the weeks leading up to the holiday, the NIHBT said, adding that blood type O accounts for some 50% of the total need.

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Ngoc Que, Director of the NIHBT’s National Blood Centre, noted that while the demand for blood remains steady year-round, it spikes during the Tet season.

He explained that many patients require blood transfusions ahead of the holiday to ensure they are healthy enough to celebrate the biggest traditional festival with their families, and after the holiday, they return to hospitals, putting great pressure on medical facilities. Hospitals also need to stock up on a larger supply of blood to be prepared for emergencies and treatment during this year's nine-day holiday.

In addition, the cold weather in northern Vietnam, with harsh winter conditions, may affect donation advocating efforts.

Que said the institute is calling on the community to donate blood at fixed donation points starting in mid-January 2025. A number of donation campaigns will also be held at various locations in Hanoi in January.

He advised donors to bring along valid identification documents or showing their documents integrated in their VNeID accounts.

Fixed blood donation points in Hanoi at No. 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, 132 Quan Nhan street, 78 Nguyen Truong To street, the Agriculture General Hospital, and No. 10 of Alley 122 on Lang street will be open from 8am to 11:45am and 1:30pm to 4:30pm from January 15 - 19, as well as January 21 - 23. On January 24, or the 25th of the last lunar month, the day before the Tet holiday starts, these points will only accept donations in the morning and close at noon.

The institute also plans to remain open throughout the Tet holiday. Platelet donations will be prioritised as their shelf life is limited to just five days./.