Images of President Ho Chi Minh presented through light sculpture in Seoul

The work "Coi nguon" (Origin) at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

A light art exhibition featuring images of President Ho Chi Minh and the friendship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea opened at the Rok's National Assembly headquarters in Seoul on December 10.



Organised by the Korea–Vietnam Economic and Cultural Exchange Association (KOVECA), in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and the RoK–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, the event marks the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh and the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The exhibition introduces a collection of light-sculpture artworks portraying President Ho Chi Minh in historic moments. For examples, the works “Lang Sen” (Sen village) and “Coi Nguon” (Origin) draw inspiration from the President’s deep attachment to his homeland, “Bon ba” (Travelling) depicts his departure from Nha Rong Wharf in search of a path to national liberation. The piece “Nhung Canh Hoa Bay” (Flying petals) honours the spirit of the RoK, inspired by the Mugunghwa, the national flower symbolising perseverance and strength.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, KOVECA Executive Vice President Kwon Sung Tack stressed that studying President Ho Chi Minh’s life and thoughts is essential to understanding Vietnam. He expressed his hope that cultural exchange activities will further deepen the friendship between the two peoples.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho highlighted the symbolic significance of holding the event at the RoK National Assembly headquarters, noting its strong support for strengthening parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people ties.



With works jointly created by Vietnamese light-sculpture artist Bui Van Tu and Korean sculptor-art director Moon-E, the exhibition tells the story of Vietnam–RoK relations through “the language of light,” placing the two nations under the humanistic symbol of the Big Dipper.



The three-day exhibition has attracted hundreds of visitors, including Korean lawmakers, government representatives, friendship associations and leading experts on Vietnam./.