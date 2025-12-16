Image of President Ho Chi Minh appears on ballots at Uruguay Communist Party congress

President Ho Chi Minh’s image featured on ballots at Communist Party of Uruguay congress (Photo: VNA)

At the 33rd National Congress of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU), held in Montevideo from December 12–14, the images of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam were printed on the ballots used at the congress.

Accordingly, among the ballots used at the congress were three featuring posters of President Ho Chi Minh and one bearing an image depicting the Vietnamese people engaged in production during the period of resistance against foreign aggression. The latter also carried the inscriptions “80th Anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day” and “33rd National Congress of the PCU".

All four ballots were designed in a vertical layout with contrasting colours, serving both to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and to promote the 33rd National Congress of the PCU.

Gabriel Mazzarovich, a member of the 33th-tenure PCU Central Committee, stressed that the Party greatly valued the inclusion of images of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam on the congress ballots, describing the congress as an extremely important political occasion.

According to Mazzarovich, President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam have always served as revolutionary role models for Uruguayan communists, representing heroism, dignity, steadfast revolutionary spirit and, above all, the value of solidarity.

He noted that Vietnam today also stands as an example of successful socialist construction in the world. He expressed pleasure at the presence of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam alongside the Party during important moments when significant decisions are made.

Prior to the congress, the PCU also held a launch ceremony for The Ho Chi Minh anthology, aimed at honouring the ideological legacy and spirit of international solidarity of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the longstanding bonds between the two peoples forged during their struggles for peace, national independence and socialism.

The 260-page anthology, published in Spanish, features a selection of writings by President Ho Chi Minh spanning nearly 50 years of his revolutionary activities. The collection reflects his process of learning, struggle and the development of ideas on national independence, building revolutionary forces, international solidarity and the construction of a new society.

The PCU affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on national independence, freedom and liberation remain highly relevant today and continue to serve as a guiding light for progressive movements and forces striving for social justice around the world./.